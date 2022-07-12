Miners, broker downgrades weigh on UK's FTSE 100

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 off 0.9%

July 12 (Reuters) - UK's top share index fell on Tuesday, as miners came under pressure for a third day after metal prices slumped on worries over fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China, while a handful of bearish brokerage actions also weighed on stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was down 0.5% by 0731 GMT and the domestically oriented FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) dropped 0.9%.

Britain's industrial metals and mining index (.FTNMX551020) dropped 2.1% as copper prices slid on the back of a strong U.S. dollar and COVID-19 curbs in top consumer China and higher benchmark interest rates globally.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Meanwhile, Britain's new prime minister will be announced on Sept. 5, with the first votes to begin eliminating candidates in a crowded and increasingly unpredictable and divisive contest to replace Boris Johnson this week. read more

Mall operator Hammerson (HMSO.L) tumbled 7.6% and real-estate firm British Land (BLND.L) fell 3.2% after Royal Bank of Canada downgraded their shares to "underperform".

Among mid-caps, shares of Plus500 (PLUSP.L) climbed 3.1% after the online trading platform forecast its annual revenue and profit ahead of market expectations, benefiting from a surge in market volatility.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.