Miners drag FTSE 100 lower after downbeat production updates; Ibstock tops FTSE 250

Summary Companies Antofagasta bottoms FTSE 100 on lower Q1 copper production

Brick maker Ibstock tops FTSE 250 after upbeat outlook

FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

April 21 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday weighed down by underwhelming production updates from mining companies, while gains in airline stocks and brick maker Ibstock helped the midcap index stay afloat.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) edged 0.1% lower.

Mining stocks (.FTNMX551020) fell 4.2%, led by a 6.7% decline in Anglo American (AAL.L) after the company lowered its production outlook due to inflation.

"The earnings season is probably the focus at the minute," said Ian Williams, economist and strategist at Peel Hunt.

"With wage costs and raw material costs going up as well as supply chain disruptions... the risk to earnings forecast is very much from the cost line rather than the revenue line."

BHP Group fell 1.4% after the world's largest listed miner reported weaker-than-expected iron ore production for the March quarter due to a pandemic-related labour crunch. read more

Antofagasta (ANTO.L) lost 7.5% as the Chilean miner's first-quarter copper production fell 24% year-on-year to 138,800 tonnes hit by continued drought and lower grades.

Meanwhile, investor focus was also on comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde due later in the day.

"We're in a bit of a no man's land currently waiting for more guidance on central bank monetary policy, the view that seems to be shifting on a daily basis," Williams said.

Defensive consumer staple stocks such as Diageo (DGE.L), Unilever (ULVR.L) and drugmaker AstraZeneca gained between 1% and 2%, limiting losses on the FTSE 100 index.

The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) rose 0.4%, with Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) and Easyjet (EZJ.L) rising 5.1% and 3%, respectively.

U.S. peer United Airlines Holdings (UAL.O) had unexpectedly forecast a profit for the second quarter on booming travel demand. read more

Ibstock (IBST.L) climbed 7.9% as the company forecast full-year performance ahead of its expectations.

Pest control services provider Rentokil Initial (RTO.L) gained 2.9% on strong current-quarter momentum.

(This story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say production updates, not earnings reports)

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Amy Caren Daniel

