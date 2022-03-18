Energy, banking stocks drag FTSE lower; eyes biggest weekly jump in 14 months

British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration

Summary

Summary Companies Ted Baker jumps on a potential bid

Blue-chip index set for its best week since Jan. 2021

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 down 0.2%

March 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 erased early gains to trade lower on Friday, weighed by weakness in energy and banking shares, as the lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations kept investors on the edge.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) fell 0.2% in volatile trade but was on track for its best weekly gain in over a year, while the domestically-focused mid-cap index (.FTMC) declined 0.2%.

The banking sub-index (.FTNMX301010) fell 0.4%, while oil majors Shell (SHEL.L) and BP dropped 0.5% and 1.0%, respectively, despite a rally in crude prices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Investors kept a wary eye on developments around the Ukraine crisis as hopes of a deal dwindled amid lack of tangible progress in peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators.

"The comments we saw from the Kremlin yesterday have kind of clouded that picture (an agreement of ceasefire, Russian troops leaving Ukraine), and now markets are in the impression the progress has been overplayed," said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

Further losses were limited by gains in base metal miners (.FTNMX551020), up 0.5%, tracking rising metal prices as coronavirus curbs in China fuelled supply concerns.

Despite the week's rebound, the FTSE 100 has lost nearly 0.2% so far this year. Still, heavyweight energy firms tracked strong gains in oil prices, so year-to-date losses were not as steep as those in the wider European aggregate (.STOXX).

Among individual stocks, Ted Baker (TED.L) jumped 18.4%, with U.S. private equity firm Sycamore Partners in the early stages of making a possible cash offer for the fashion retailer. read more

Vodafone (VOD.L) gained 1.7%, after Reuters reported, quoting sources familiar with the matter, that Global infrastructure funds approached the network operator to invest in its $16 billion mast company Vantage Towers (VTWRn.DE) but the telecoms giant's preference is for an industry merger. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.