Miners, oil stocks boost UK's FTSE 100; HSBC rises after results

Oct 25 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip index rose on Monday, as higher commodity prices lifted oil and mining stocks, while shares in Asia-focussed bank HSBC inched higher after it posted a higher-than-expected profit.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) had gained 0.3% by 0718 GMT, with HSBC (HSBA.L) up 0.5% after the bank reported 74% rise in third-quarter profit, topping analysts' estimates, and announced a share buyback of $2 billion. read more

Miners (.FTNMX551020) were the biggest boost to the index, adding 1.4% as copper prices rebounded from a fall last week, as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dropped to a more than 12-year low.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) climbed 1.6% and 1.3% respectively, as crude prices hit multi-year highs amid tightening supply and rising fuel demand.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.2%, with industrial stocks among the top performers.

Darktrace Plc (DARK.L) was among the worst performers on the mid-cap index, falling 5.6%, after Peel Hunt initiated coverage with "sell" rating.

