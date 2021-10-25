Skip to main content

Miners, oil stocks boost UK's FTSE 100; HSBC rises after results

A street cleaning operative walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in London, Britain, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

  • FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Oct 25 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip index rose on Monday, as higher commodity prices lifted oil and mining stocks, while shares in Asia-focussed bank HSBC inched higher after it posted a higher-than-expected profit.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) had gained 0.3% by 0718 GMT, with HSBC (HSBA.L) up 0.5% after the bank reported 74% rise in third-quarter profit, topping analysts' estimates, and announced a share buyback of $2 billion. read more

Miners (.FTNMX551020) were the biggest boost to the index, adding 1.4% as copper prices rebounded from a fall last week, as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dropped to a more than 12-year low.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) climbed 1.6% and 1.3% respectively, as crude prices hit multi-year highs amid tightening supply and rising fuel demand.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.2%, with industrial stocks among the top performers.

Darktrace Plc (DARK.L) was among the worst performers on the mid-cap index, falling 5.6%, after Peel Hunt initiated coverage with "sell" rating.

