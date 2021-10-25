United Kingdom
Miners, oil stocks boost UK's FTSE 100; HSBC rises after results
- Summary
- FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%
Oct 25 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip index rose on Monday, as higher commodity prices lifted oil and mining stocks, while shares in Asia-focussed bank HSBC inched higher after it posted a higher-than-expected profit.
The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) had gained 0.3% by 0718 GMT, with HSBC (HSBA.L) up 0.5% after the bank reported 74% rise in third-quarter profit, topping analysts' estimates, and announced a share buyback of $2 billion. read more
Miners (.FTNMX551020) were the biggest boost to the index, adding 1.4% as copper prices rebounded from a fall last week, as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dropped to a more than 12-year low.
Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) climbed 1.6% and 1.3% respectively, as crude prices hit multi-year highs amid tightening supply and rising fuel demand.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.2%, with industrial stocks among the top performers.
Darktrace Plc (DARK.L) was among the worst performers on the mid-cap index, falling 5.6%, after Peel Hunt initiated coverage with "sell" rating.
