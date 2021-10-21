Miners weigh on FTSE 100; Unilever top boost

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%

Oct 21 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index fell on Thursday as miners slipped over rising troubles in China's property sector and investors fretted about rate hike prospects, while Unilever gained on strong quarterly sales growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) eased 0.5% by 0709 GMT, with miners Rio Tinto (RIO.L), BHP Group (BHPB.L) and Anglo American (AAL.L) down 1.5% to 2.5%.

Despite positive earnings updates, miners (.FTNMX551020) were hit by fresh worries about the heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) after it said it abandoned a $2.6 billion sale of a stake in a subsidiary and that it had made no progress on other sales. read more

Global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) fell 1.9% despite reporting a 2% rise in third-quarter overall production. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.4%, with consumer services stocks among the worst performers.

In company news, Renishaw PLC (RSW.L) rose 6.8% after reporting nearly 146% rise in profit.

Unilever (ULVR.L) gained 0.9% after the consumer goods giant beat its third-quarter sales growth forecast and maintained its full-year profit margin guidance. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

