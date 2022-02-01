Mining, bank stocks lift London's FTSE 100

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 0.9%

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mining and banking stocks lifted London's FTSE 100 on Tuesday, with upbeat outlooks from Virgin Money and A.G. Barr contributing to the positive sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) gained 0.8%, with Anglo American (AAL.L), Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Glencore (GLEN.L) among the top gainers.

The banking sub-index (.FTNMX301010) rose 1.4%, tracking higher yields amid expectations of interest rate increases.

Two-year yields on British bonds hit their highest since 2011 amid expectations for a 50 basis point rate hike from the Bank of England, its second increase in a row. BOEWATCH

The domestically focused mid-cap index (.FTMC) was up 0.9%, with travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010) leading gains.

Virgin Money UK (VMUK.L) rose 2.1% after the challenger bank increased its annual net interest margin outlook, as it benefits from higher-yielding lending on the back of rising interest rates. read more

While A.G. Barr (BAG.L) gained 2.0% after it raised its annual profit forecast on Tuesday and said annual revenue was set to top pre-pandemic levels after it enjoyed strong sales of soft drinks like Irn-Bru.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith

