FTSE 100 gains on oil, mining stock boost; Asos drops on profit warning

Oct 11 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 climbed on Monday, helped by heavyweight mining and energy stocks, while a stronger pound on the back of rising inflation and interest rate hike bets limited further gains.

Inflation is back on investor radar after Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Michael Saunders told households to get ready for "significantly earlier" interest rate rises and Governor Andrew Bailey said above-target inflation was concerning. read more

"The problem that policymakers are facing is that the sources of inflation what previously would somewhat seem temporary are becoming sustainable," said Stuart Cole, head of macroeconomics at Equiti Capital.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) advanced 0.2% and was headed a third consecutive session of rise, with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), BP (BP.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Rio Tinto (RIO.L) among the top gainers.

The pound strengthened 0.4%, limiting gains in the export-focussed FTSE 100.

Banks (.FTNMX301010) added more than 1% as bond yields jumped across the curve after Bailey said he was concerned about inflation shooting past the BoE's 2% target. The benchmark 10-year bond yield jumped to its highest since May 2019.

The FTSE 100 has risen about 10% so far this year on easy central bank policies and re-opening optimism, but the pace of gains has slowed recently as investors straddle the fence between rising inflation and rate hike pressures and steady gains in mining and energy stocks on strong commodity prices.

Oil stocks (.FTNMX601010), which have gained about 37% this year, hit their highest level since March last year to recoup most of the pandemic-driven losses. Mining stocks (.FTNMX551020) rose to their highest in nearly a month.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) dropped 0.4%, with consumer services stocks among the worst performers.

Online clothing store ASOS (ASOS.L) fell 14.7% after it parted company with Chief Executive Officer Nick Beighton and warned that higher logistics costs and supply chain disruption could force 2022 profits to drop by more than 40%. read more

