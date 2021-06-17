Miners drag FTSE 100 from 16-month highs; airlines soar

A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

Summary Whitbread tops FTSE 100 after signs of demand pick-up

Trainline surges after higher group net ticket sales

FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%

June 17 (Reuters) - Miners knocked London's FTSE 100 index off 16-month highs on Thursday as a hawkish turn by the U.S. Federal Reserve hit commodity prices, although Britain's plans to ease travel restrictions allowed airline shares to buck the trend.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) fell 0.3% and was on track for its biggest percentage fall in two weeks.

Base and precious metal miners (.FTNMX551020), (.FTNMX551030) slid 1.3% and 2.4% respectively, as commodity prices slipped after the Fed signalled it could raise rates earlier than expected. read more

Large dollar-earning consumer staples companies Unilever (ULVR.L), Diageo (DGE.L) and Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT.L) fell between 0.5% and 1%.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said stock markets would likely be shielded by increased economic activity that would compensate for higher funding costs.

"Pulling away liquidity should lead to some price pullback in major indices... but given the actual circumstances, investors will be increasingly craving for inflation and reflation friendly stocks," she said.

Banks (.FTNMX301010), which tend to do well in a rising rate environment, were the biggest boost to the FTSE 100. Standard Chartered (STAN.L), Barclays (BARC.L) and HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) gained 2% each.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) declined 0.4%. Dr. Martens (DOCS.L) slipped 6.9% to the bottom of the index even after the classic British boot brand reported a 22% rise in its annual core earnings. read more

Meanwhile, in fresh hopes for travel companies, Britain said it was considering allowing those who are double vaccinated against COVID-19 to enjoy a foreign holiday without intrusive red tape. read more

Airlines including Wizz Air (WIZZ.L), British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L), EasyJet Plc (EZJ.L) and Ryanair Holdings jumped between 3% and 4.2%, while travel companies TUI AG and Jet2 (JET2.L) rose 2.6% and 4%, respectively.

Premier Inn-owner Whitbread (WTB.L) gained 3.7% after saying hotel bookings in its tourist locations picked up in the run-up to the summer travel season. read more

Trainline (TRNT.L) climbed 5.5% after the rail operator's group net ticket sales hit the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.