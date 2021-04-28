Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United KingdomMinister sidesteps question on UK PM Johnson's apartment refurbishment financing

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday sidestepped a question about the financing of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's apartment in Downing Street after calls for an inquiry into the funding.

Asked if Johnson had received a loan from the Conservative Party for the refurbishment, Shapps said Johnson had paid for the refurbishment. read more

"The prime minister has already paid for it," Shapps told Sky News.

