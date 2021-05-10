Skip to main content

United KingdomMinke whale calf spotted upstream in London as fears grow for its survival

A three-metre minke whale calf that was found injured and beached on concrete is seen at Teddington Lock, in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10, 2021 REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

A three-metre injured minke whale calf was spotted swimming upstream in the River Thames on Monday in west London, just hours after rescuers rushed to save the giant mammal's life by refloating it, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

The whale was refloated and towed a mile downstream from Richmond Lock but a Reuters reporter spotted the whale several hours later swimming further inland.

