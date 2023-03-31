MJ Hudson delays interim results as audit woes continue















March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's MJ Hudson Group (MJH.L) said on Friday it would not be able to publish its interim results for the half year ended December by March 31 as the asset management services firm continues to struggle with audit woes.

The news comes more than a month after its auditor, EY, resigned because it had "lost trust" in MJ Hudson's management.

MJ Hudson, which provides advisory, outsourcing and data services to asset managers, said its shares remain suspended and it has been finalising a sale of its certain assets.

The company had said in December it was aware that additional issues were uncovered in the ongoing audit, including those related to reporting historical trading for fiscal 2022, which would delay the auditing process.

MJ Hudson, whose shares were suspended since December, said on Friday it would not be able to finalise the audit and publication of its 2022 annual report and accounts, and its interim results in the near future.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











