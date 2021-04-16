Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomModerna sees shortfall in Britain COVID vaccine shipments, EU deliveries on track

Reuters
2 minutes read

Nurses from Humber River Hospital's mobile vaccine clinic prepare the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at pharmaceutical company Apotex, as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

U.S. drugmaker Moderna (MRNA.O) expects a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European supply chain hitting second-quarter delivery quantities for Britain and Canada, though European Union- and Swiss-bound shipments are on track, a spokesperson said.

The delays, first announced on Friday when Canada said Moderna would be delivering only about half the planned 1.2 million doses by the end of April, come as Switzerland's Lonza (LONN.S) ramps up three new production lines to make active ingredients for Moderna vaccine supplies outside of the United States. read more

"The trajectory of vaccine manufacturing ramp-up is not linear, and despite best efforts, there is a shortfall in previously estimated doses from the European supply chain," Moderna said in a statement.

Lonza didn't immediately return a phone call and email seeking comment on any issues in its production.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:31 PM UTCQueen Elizabeth stands alone as her ‘strength’ Philip is laid to rest

Queen Elizabeth bade farewell to Prince Philip at a funeral on Saturday that celebrated his seven decades of service and gave grandsons William and Harry the chance to talk in public for the first time since claims of racism threw the family into crisis.

United KingdomFactbox: The 30 mourners at Prince Philip's funeral
United KingdomUK delivers more than 600,000 vaccines in 24 hours
United KingdomGhislaine Maxwell fails to dismiss sex crime indictment over Epstein ties
United KingdomEU, UK step up N Ireland talks as EU continues legal action