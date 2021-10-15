Skip to main content

Money manager Jupiter sees $780 million of outflows

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management (JUP.L) saw outflows of 569 million pounds ($778 million) in the three months ended September, it said, as investors redeemed mutual funds and shunned British and European equity products.

London-based Jupiter has seen shares slide this year after clients pulled out money in the first half of the year, despite a good year for the wider industry. read more

Outflows were partially offset by 300 million pounds of inflows into its fixed income strategies, Jupiter said.

($1 = 0.7312 pounds)

Reporting by Lawrence White Editing by Mark Potter

