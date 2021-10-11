Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Money markets raise bets for UK rate hikes - CME

1 minute read

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Money markets ramped up bets of a November interest rate increase as soon as next month after a relentless rise in yields last week and hawkish comments from policymakers raised expectations of Britain's first post-pandemic interest rate hike.

Interest rate futures traded on the CME showed November contracts were pricing in as much as a 20% probability of a rate hike next month compared to 12% last week while December futures were pricing in a 45% probability of a rate increase by then.

Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders told households to get ready for "significantly earlier" interest rate rises as inflation pressure mounts in the British economy, the Telegraph newspaper said on Saturday. read more

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee Editing by Rachel Armstrong

