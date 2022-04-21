More Britons go out shopping and dining - ONS

Shoppers are seen walking in the Bullring shopping centre, owned by mall operator Hammerson, after new nationwide restrictions were announced during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Birmingham, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Britain's consumers increased their visits to retailers and leisure providers in the week to April 15 and bookings at restaurants were their strongest in seven months, according to data published by the country's statistics agency.

Visits to retail and recreation locations increased by 8% to 91% of their pre-coronavirus levels, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

Seated diner reservations were 138% of 2019 levels, the highest relative level since early September 2021, the ONS said.

(This story corrects to show restaurant bookings strongest in seven months, not six)

Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken

