'More cash' to come, says British PM Johnson on cost-of-living support

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a visit with members of the Thames Valley Police, at Milton Keynes Police Station in Milton Keynes, Britain, August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Pool

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there would be "more cash" support from the government to help tackle a cost-of-living crisis pressuring households and businesses.

"We're helping people with the cost of living, and of course, there will be more cash to come, whoever takes over me from the months ahead," Johnson, who will make way for a new prime minister next week, told reporters at the site of a nuclear power plant in eastern England.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.