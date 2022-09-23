More than 1,600 bus drivers at London United secure 10% pay rise - union

A bus driver and a passenger are seen wearing protective face masks on a bus journey through the City of London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A British workers union said it has secured a 10% pay rise for 1,600 bus drivers at transport company London United after four days of strikes last month led to further talks with the employer.

"This was a hard fought victory. By standing together and taking strike action, our members have ensured they will receive a greatly improved pay increase," Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said. The union also said that the workers were initially offered a 3.6% pay rise.

Unite said it has agreed for the 10% to be paid from Sept. 3, with back pay of 9% from Dec. 4, 2021 to Sept. 2, 2022 also being secured.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.