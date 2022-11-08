More than 70,000 UK university staff to strike for three days over pay - union















LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - More than 70,000 university staff at 150 British universities will strike for three days in November over pay, working conditions and pensions, the University and College Union (UCU) said on Tuesday.

"Campuses across the UK are about to experience strike action on a scale never seen before," the UCU general secretary Jo Grady said in a statement on the union's website.

"This dispute has the mass support of students because they know their learning conditions are our members' working conditions," Grady added.

The union said the full strike dates would take place on Nov. 24, 25 and 30.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Kate Holton











