More than 90,000 cross into Slovakia from Ukraine since invasion

People with luggage are seen next to tents as refugees from Ukraine cross the Ukrainian-Slovakian border following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Lukasz Glowala

PRAGUE, March 4 (Reuters) - Slovakia has registered 90,329 people crossing its border from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, police said on Friday.

In the previous 24 hours to Friday morning, 11,279 had crossed, a similar amount to previous days, police said.

