Cash delivery staff at UK security group G4S to strike - union















LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - More than a thousand workers at British security company G4S have voted to strike on Dec. 4 in a dispute over pay, trade union GMB said on Tuesday, warning the walk out could cause cash shortages over the Christmas period.

The G4S Cash workers deliver cash and coins to banks including Barclays, HSBC and Santander as well as supermarkets Tesco, Asda and Aldi, the union said in a statement.

G4S, which was bought out by American company Allied Universal last year, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The union said 97% of its G4S Cash members balloted had backed taking industrial action, as pay rises fail to keep pace with soaring inflation.

"G4S Cash staff provide an absolutely vital service," GMB National Officer Eamon O'Hearn said.

"All they are asking for is a wage they can live on, that they can feed their families on, that they can treat their children this Christmas on."

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











