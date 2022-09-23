More UK rail unions join strikes planned for October

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Passengers board a train bound for the west of England, ahead of a planned national strike by rail workers, at Paddington Station, in London, Britain, June 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British rail unions on Friday announced they would join a series of already-planned strikes in October over pay and conditions.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) and Unite will take part in industrial action in early October.

"To be faced with a three year pay freeze during the worst cost of living crisis in decades is disgraceful,” Unite's general secretary Sharon Graham said in a statement.

The announcement from TSSA came after the union cancelled strike dates scheduled for September following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

"We would much rather find a fair negotiated solution to this now long-running dispute, but we simply have no choice," TSSA general secretary, Manuel Cortes said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.