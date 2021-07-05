Morrisons lifts London mid-caps as virus fears weigh

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Summary Morrisons top mid-cap gainer

PM Johnson to set out lockdown easing plans

Hipgnosis Songs gains on dividend raise

FTSE 100 slips 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

July 5 (Reuters) - British mid-caps rose on Monday, led by gains in heavyweight mining stocks and supermarket chain Morrisons, while investors looked past rising local coronavirus infections as the UK prepared to ease lockdowns.

Morrisons (MRW.L) jumped 11.3% to the top of the mid-cap index (.FTMC) after U.S. private-equity firm Apollo Global Management said it was considering a possible offer for the British company, which on Saturday agreed to a 6.3-billion pound takeover from another group. read more

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index rose 0.3%, with base metal miners (.FTNMX551020) gaining nearly 1.3%, while travel stocks (.FTNMX405010) gained 0.4% on reopening optimism.

"Supermarkets have done well since the beginning of the lockdown last year and with the restrictions about to be lifted, these stocks are well geared to gain ... with an added benefit of a lot of them being a target of foreign flows," said Michael Baker, an analyst at ETX Capital.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans for the final step of easing lockdown in England on Monday. The remaining legal restrictions are due to be lifted on July 19, with the decision whether to go ahead scheduled for July 12. read more

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) eased 0.2%.

"We have seen a push higher into equities since the beginning of this year and it seems to be a slowdown period right now as investors are kind of staying away to get a better idea about the reopening rules," said Baker.

The FTSE 100 has gained nearly 10.0% so far this year on government stimulus support and record low interest rates, but is nearly 9.5% away from its record highs, largely underperforming its European and U.S. peers.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund (SONG.L), the owner of the rights to artists including Neil Young and Shakira, gained 0.7% after it reported a jump in annual earnings and raised its dividend. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.