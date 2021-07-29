Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Morrisons shareholder Schroders still mulling vote on Fortress takeover bid, CEO says

A customer carries a shopping bag outside a Morrisons supermarket in New Brighton, Britain, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File photo

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British money manager Schroders (SDR.L) is still considering how it will vote at upcoming court and shareholder meetings on Fortress Investment Group's attempt to take over supermarket chain Morrisons (MRW.L), its chief executive told Reuters.

Schroders, which is Morrisons' fifth-largest shareholder with a 4.8% stake, will make its decision known to the company and to the public once made, chief executive Peter Harrison said.

Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Tom Wilson

