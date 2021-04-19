Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Moscow responsible for Navalny's deteriorating health, says UK's Raab

MP Dominic Raab attends a parliament session at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 16, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

British foreign minister Dominic Raab accused Moscow on Monday of being responsible for the deteriorating health of Alexei Navalny, repeating his call for the Russian opposition leader to be given access to independent medical care.

"The Russian authorities are responsible for @Navalny’s deteriorating health," Raab said on Twitter. "They must grant him immediate access to independent medical care & release him from his politically motivated imprisonment."

