MOVES UK bank Barclays poaches Laurent Meyer from SocGen

A Barclays bank building is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays (BARC.L) has poached Laurent Meyer from French rival Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) to become Barclays' new vice-chairman for its European investment banking arm.

Barclays on Thursday said that Meyer would focus on driving revenue growth for the investment banking business in Europe, with a focus on delivering mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and Equity Capital Markets advice to clients in France and Europe.

Meyer had spent the past 23 years at SocGen, where he was most recently a senior banker in charge of covering and developing relationships with a large portfolio of global strategic clients.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman

