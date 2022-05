N. Ireland peace agreement is the most important treaty - UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover /Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the Northern Ireland protocol needed to be sorted out, and that the Belfast peace agreement was the most important treaty to protect.

"The most important agreement is the 25 year old Belfast Good Friday agreement - that is crucial for the stability of our country," Johnson said during a news conference in Sweden.

"That means that things have got to command cross-community support. Plainly, as the Northern Ireland protocol fails to do that, we need to sort it out."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Writing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.