Northern Ireland's DUP give cautious welcome to UK's post-Brexit trade plan
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Jeffrey Donaldson, said that he would take a "graduated and cautious approach" on UK's planned legislation to override parts of the Brexit deal.
"We hope to see progress on a bill in order to deal with these matters in days and weeks, not months. And as the legislation progresses, we will take a graduated and cautious approach," Donaldson told parliament on Tuesday.
He initially welcomed the planned legislation, describing it as "decisive action".
