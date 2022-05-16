Northern Ireland's DUP leader: Idea that Boris Johnson is taking sides is "for the fairies"

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Member of Parliament Gavin Robinson and Member of the Legislative Assembly Edwin Poots speak to the media after their meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Hillsborough Castle, in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

BELFAST, May 16 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Monday rubbished the idea that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taking sides between the unionist and nationalist parties.

Johnson was in Belfast to urge local political leaders to form a new power-sharing government, a key institution under the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.

"The idea that the Prime Minister is taking sides is for the fairies," Democratic Unionist Party's Jeffrey Donaldson told reporters. "The Prime Minister is here because it's his job to protect Northern Ireland, it is his job to ensure that we have the right to trade freely within our own country."

(This story fixes typo in the headline)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.