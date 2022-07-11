Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg expected to endorse Truss in UK PM race -The Times

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss looks on during a meeting with European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations Maros Sefcovic (not seen) in London, Britain February 11, 2022. Rob Pinney/Pool via REUTERS

July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries are expected to back Liz Truss, the British foreign secretary as she runs to be the next UK prime minister, according to The Times.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

