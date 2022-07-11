1 minute read
Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg expected to endorse Truss in UK PM race -The Times
July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries are expected to back Liz Truss, the British foreign secretary as she runs to be the next UK prime minister, according to The Times.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
