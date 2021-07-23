NatWest agrees to sell Ulster Bank assets to Permanent TSB

The Customs House is reflected in the window of the Ulster Bank, in Dublin, Ireland, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Summary PTSB to buy 7.6 billion euros of performing loans

NatWest to take 20% stake in PTSB as part of the deal

More than half of Ulster Bank loans now offloaded

DUBLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain's NatWest Group (NWG.L) agreed to sell assets from its Irish arm to Permanent TSB (IL0A.I), a move the mortgage lender and analysts described as a "once in a generation opportunity" for PTSB to compete with Ireland's two dominant banks.

The deal includes 25 of Ulster Bank's 88 branches and 7.6 billion euros ($8.94 billion) of gross performing loans, the majority relating to non-tracker mortgages, as well as performing micro-SME loans and its asset finance business, the group said as its Irish exit gathered pace on Friday.

On top of receiving a cash consideration, NatWest will take a 20% stake in the enlarged share capital of PTSB. PTSB said it did not envisage requiring new equity capital, meaning the Irish state would not need to top up its current 75% holding.

Shares in PTSB, which had 14 billion euros worth of mainly mortgage loans at the end of 2020 and now has 76 branches nationwide, were 14.8% higher, at 1.40 euros, by 0735 GMT.

Shares in NatWest were up 1.8%.

The British bank announced in February that it would wind down Ulster's 20 billion euro loan book as Chief Executive Alison Rose slashes underperforming parts of the state-owned lender after it swung to a loss in 2020. read more

It agreed last month to sell most of its Irish commercial loan book, totaling 4.2 billion euros, to Allied Irish Banks (AIBG.I), one of Ireland's two main lenders, which is seeking to strengthen its grip on the market after Ulster's exit.

AIB's chief rival Bank of Ireland (BIRG.I) is in talks to buy the bulk of Belgian bank KBC's (KBC.BR) Irish assets, a move that could leave just three retail banks.

PTSB, which will take on about 400 to 500 of Ulster Bank's 2,800 employees, said it expected to reach a legally binding agreement in the fourth quarter, with the business transfer to happen within the next 12 to 18 months.

The British and Irish governments will effectively both be shareholders in PTSB upon completion, since NatWest remains 62% taxpayer-owned, a legacy of the financial crisis of a decade ago.

"The transaction represents a once in a generation opportunity to add scale, substantially increasing earnings and returns to merit a re-evaluation of the investment case," Davy Stockbrokers analyst Diarmaid Sheridan wrote in a note.

($1=0.8500 euros)

Additional reporting by Anna Irrera in London; Editing by Jason Neely and Clarence Fernandez

