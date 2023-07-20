NatWest apologises to Nigel Farage over account closures - reporters

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - British bank NatWest has apologised to former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage for the handling of the closure of his accounts with its private banking arm Coutts, according to two reporters citing copies of the letter on Twitter.

The letter from NatWest CEO Alison Rose comes after Farage complained publicly about his treatment by the bank and claimed his services were being cut over his political views.

NatWest was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.