1 minute read
Netherlands will increase military support to Ukraine, PM says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
AMSTERDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will increase its support to Ukraine and will back new sanctions against Russia, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday.
"More weapons, more sanctions, more isolation of Russia. Due to the mobilisation and sham referendums by Russia," Rutte wrote on Twitter without providing further details.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.