Netherlands will increase military support to Ukraine, PM says

Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte addresses the 77th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

AMSTERDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will increase its support to Ukraine and will back new sanctions against Russia, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday.

"More weapons, more sanctions, more isolation of Russia. Due to the mobilisation and sham referendums by Russia," Rutte wrote on Twitter without providing further details.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams

