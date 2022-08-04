Network Rail workers will join rail strikes over pay - Unite union

Union Jack flags and signs are seen outside Oxford Circus underground station on the first day of national rail strike, in London, Britain June 21, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - British trade union Unite said on Thursday its members at Network Rail - which owns and maintains train infrastructure - would join other rail unions in striking on Aug. 18 and 20.

The action would be taken by control room operatives at several locations across the country, who are responsible for managing power supply to the rail network, the union said.

Reporting by William James

