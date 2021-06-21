Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

New 200 million pound royal yacht is a ‘good idea’, business minister says

1 minute read

The Royal Yacht Britannia is seen as it sits in a dry dock at Forth Ports in Edinburgh, Scotland January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The British government’s plans to build a 200 million pound ($276.3 million) successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was retired in 1997, are a good idea, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday.

"I think it is a good idea actually," Kwarteng told Sky, though he said there was still a discussion in government over the plans. "It's a huge amount of money."

"What it does is it represents Britain - it is a symbol of Britain and if you are going on trade missions - that is exactly the way we would drive trade," he said.

($1 = 0.7239 pounds)

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:19 AM UTCTesco old boys square up in U.S. bid for Morrisons

U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's (CD&R) pursuit of British supermarket group Morrisons (MRW.L) has set up an intriguing clash of former Tesco (TSCO.L) colleagues.

United KingdomMorrisons shares jump 30% after CD&R approach rebuffed
United KingdomBank of England set to stay split on QE after inflation jump
United KingdomUK minister says pension 'triple lock' not under threat
United KingdomNew 200 million pound royal yacht is a ‘good idea’, business minister says