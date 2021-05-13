Skip to main content

United KingdomNew Royal Mail stamps feature different looks of Prince Philip

Reuters
1 minute read

A screen in Piccadilly Circus displays images of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in London, Britain, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Britain's Royal Mail (RMG.L) invited orders on Thursday for four new stamps in memory of Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died last month.

The stamps, which will be available from June 24, feature black and white photographs of the royal, officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, over the years.

The images show Philip at different ages wearing a suit, sporting a bowler hat, and dressed in naval uniform.

Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, was married to Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades and stood beside her throughout her 69-year reign.

A miniature sheet of the stamps has been priced at 5.76 pounds ($8.10).

($1=0.7112 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:26 AM UTCEngland’s coronavirus infections halved since March, study finds

The prevalence of coronavirus infections in England has halved since March helped by the swift rollout of vaccines, but new variants remain a threat, according to the findings of a closely watched survey released on Thursday.

United KingdomUK house price gauge hits four-decade high - RICS
United KingdomUK PM Johnson apologises 'unreservedly' for 1971 Belfast killings
United KingdomDelaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses can help reduce deaths - study
United KingdomUK reports 2,284 further COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths