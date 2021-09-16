New security pact will speed up development of defence technology -UK PM Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Downing Street Briefing Room, London, Britain September 14, 2021. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A new security partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia will accelerate the development of advanced defence technologies, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

The partnership, known as AUKUS, will initially provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines. read more

"While our partnership will begin with nuclear power submarines, now that we have created AUKUS we expect to accelerate the development of other advanced defence systems including in cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and undersea capabilities," Johnson told parliament.

Reporting by Sarah Young and William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan

