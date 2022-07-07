New UK cabinet would block major policy moves by Johnson - minister cited by Telegraph

Britain's Justice Secretary Robert Buckland arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Robert Buckland, Britain's new Secretary of State for Wales, has suggested that the freshly formed cabinet will block Prime Minister Boris Johnson if he tried to make major policy moves in the coming weeks, a Telegraph journalist said on Twitter.

Johnson said earlier in the he day that he would step down as party leader.

