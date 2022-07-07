1 minute read
New UK cabinet would block major policy moves by Johnson - minister cited by Telegraph
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Robert Buckland, Britain's new Secretary of State for Wales, has suggested that the freshly formed cabinet will block Prime Minister Boris Johnson if he tried to make major policy moves in the coming weeks, a Telegraph journalist said on Twitter.
Johnson said earlier in the he day that he would step down as party leader.
Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James
