New UK finance minister Zahawi says nothing off table on corporation tax

British new Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi arrives for TV interviews, in London, Britain, July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said on Wednesday he would look at everything when considering whether to continue with a planned increase in the corporate tax rate.

Asked about the planned corporation tax rate increase, he told Times Radio: "Nothing's off the table I will look at everything. When boards invest, companies invest, they invest for the long term and they do compare corporation tax rates."

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, editing by Elizabeth Piper

