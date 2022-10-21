New UK PM will decide whether to proceed with Oct 31 fiscal plan - Downing Street















LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain's new prime minister will decide whether to proceed with a fiscal plan scheduled for the end of the month, a Downing Street spokeswoman said on Friday.

The Conservative Party will choose a new leader next week, a timeline designed in part to have a new prime minister in place in time for the scheduled medium-term fiscal plan on Oct. 31.

"We are working in preparation for the 31st. But obviously, the decision on proceeding with that, and with that timetable, would be for the new prime minister," the spokeswoman for outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss told reporters.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Elizabeth Piper











