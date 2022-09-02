1 minute read
Next British PM to be revealed at 1130 GMT on Monday
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The result of the British Conservative Party leadership contest will be announced at 1130 GMT on Monday, the party said on Friday.
Polls have projected foreign Secretary Liz Truss will beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister.
Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Alistair Smout
