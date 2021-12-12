United Kingdom
NHS website hit by technical problems amid rush to book COVID-19 booster doses - The Independent
1 minute read
Dec 12 (Reuters) - The UK's NHS website crashed as people rushed to book COVID-19 booster doses after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone above the age of 18 could get booster shots from Monday, The Independent reported on Sunday.
"The NHS website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We are working to resolve these issues. Thank you for your patience," the report said, citing a statement on the NHS website
The NHS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis
