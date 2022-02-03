Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

N.Ireland first minister quits over post-Brexit trade rules

1 minute read

Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan arrives at the DUP ruling executive meeting to ratify Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader designate Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as party leader, in Belfast, Northern Ireland June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BELFAST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's first minister resigned in protest at post-Brexit trade rules on Thursday, a day after one of his pro-British colleagues attempted to halt some checks on goods, drawing anger from European Union member states.

"Today marks the end of what has been the privilege of my lifetime," Paul Givan, who spent less than a year in the role, told a news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ian Graham Writing by Padraic Halpin Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters