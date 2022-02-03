N.Ireland first minister quits over post-Brexit trade rules

Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan arrives at the DUP ruling executive meeting to ratify Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader designate Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as party leader, in Belfast, Northern Ireland June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

BELFAST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's first minister resigned in protest at post-Brexit trade rules on Thursday, a day after one of his pro-British colleagues attempted to halt some checks on goods, drawing anger from European Union member states.

"Today marks the end of what has been the privilege of my lifetime," Paul Givan, who spent less than a year in the role, told a news conference.

