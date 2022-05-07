Northern Ireland's DUP says post-election plan depends on British government

Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is applauded following his election for the Lagan Valley constituency during the Northern Ireland Assembly elections at the Ulster University Jordanstown count centre in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

BELFAST, May 7 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party will decide next week whether to consider entering a power-sharing government after the British government announces its plans regarding its trade spat with the European Union, its leader said on Saturday.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson, who has said participation in any regional government is dependent on reform of the Northern Ireland protocol that governs post-Brexit trade, told the BBC that a speech next week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would determine his party's next move.

Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely

