Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

No decision yet on easing restrictions for vaccinated travellers, says UK PM's spokesman

1 minute read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - No decision has been made yet on whether to ease travel restrictions for those people who have received two COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Asked whether he could confirm that double vaccinated people could be exempt from quarantine rules, he said: "We want people to be able to travel abroad as soon as it is safe to do so ... At this stage in the pandemic our current approach is the right one but we keep our measures under review."

"On the point about double vaccinations, absolutely no decisions have been made on that."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 1:21 PM UTCBritain, pressed by airlines, may ease rules for vaccinated travellers

Britain is considering easing travel rules for double vaccinated people, a move that would placate airlines which have launched legal action against the government's curbs on trips abroad.

United KingdomAfter EU, Britain and U.S. reach truce in aircraft trade dispute
United KingdomDUP's Givan becomes new Northern Ireland first minister
United KingdomMiners drag FTSE 100 from 16-month highs; airlines soar
United KingdomRyanair sues UK over travel curbs to try to rescue summer