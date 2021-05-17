Skip to main content

United KingdomNo decision yet on June 21 lockdown easing - PM Johnson's spokesman

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's government cannot yet make a judgment on whether to go ahead with a further easing of lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 and wants to see as much data as possible before deciding, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.

"We're not at the point where we can make a definitive judgment," the spokesman told reporters. "We want to keep a close eye on the data, we want to get as much data in as possible before considering the next steps."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:52 AM UTCFree at last to hug and party: UK reopens for business

Friends will hug, pints will be pulled and swathes of the British economy will reopen on Monday, giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after the gloom of a four-month COVID-19 lockdown.

United KingdomUK financial watchdog takes aim at 'phoenix' claims scam
United KingdomBP's lobbying for gas shows rifts over path to net-zero emissions
United KingdomUK demands more time to solve Northern Ireland border riddle
United KingdomIrish PM does not think London wants to rewrite N.Ireland Brexit protocol