No fixed date for when UK will send first migrants to Rwanda, Raab says

Police officers walk near a plane reported by British media to be first to transport migrants to Rwanda at MOD Boscombe Down base in Wiltshire, Britain, June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain's government cannot give a fixed date for when it will first be able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, deputy prime minister and justice secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

Britain's initial attempt to deport asylum seekers - part of a policy designed to deter dangerous sea crossings of the English Channel - was temporarily thwarted on Tuesday by an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights.

When asked on LBC radio when the first migrants will be deported to Rwanda, Raab said: "I don't think I can give a precise date."

"The important thing to understand is that this ongoing legal challenge has been around the injunctions. There is a full hearing due in a few weeks and all the issues can be aired there."

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by David Milliken, editing by Elizabeth Piper

