No more UK civilian flights to leave Kabul

Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade disembark a RAF Voyager aircraft after landing at Brize Norton, Britain August 28, 2021. Alastair Grant/ Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - No more British flights purely for civilian evacuees will leave Kabul airport, but flights for British military personnel and a small number of Afghan evacuees will continue, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

Broadcaster Sky News said the last British flight purely for civilians had left Kabul airport overnight.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.