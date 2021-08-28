United Kingdom
No more UK civilian flights to leave Kabul
LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - No more British flights purely for civilian evacuees will leave Kabul airport, but flights for British military personnel and a small number of Afghan evacuees will continue, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.
Broadcaster Sky News said the last British flight purely for civilians had left Kabul airport overnight.
Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Angus MacSwan
