No more UK civilian flights to leave Kabul

Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade disembark a RAF Voyager aircraft after landing at Brize Norton, Britain August 28, 2021. Alastair Grant/ Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - No more British flights purely for civilian evacuees will leave Kabul airport, but flights for British military personnel and a small number of Afghan evacuees will continue, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

Broadcaster Sky News said the last British flight purely for civilians had left Kabul airport overnight.

United Kingdom · 1:29 PM UTC

Last British civilian evacuation flight leaves Kabul

The last British flight evacuating civilians from Afghanistan has left Kabul, bringing to an end an operation that has airlifted almost 15,000 Afghan and British citizens in the two weeks since the Taliban took control.

