No need for trade war with EU, says Britain's N. Ireland minister

British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis arrives with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not pictured) at the Hillsborough Castle, in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - A trade war between Britain and the European Union is unnecessary and would be of no benefit to anyone, Britain's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Tuesday.

The EU has warned of legal action and a trade war if London takes any unilateral action over the so-called Northern Ireland protocol governing post-Brexit trade with the province.

Asked on Times Radio if he was willing to risk a trade war at the time of a cost of living crisis, "We don't think there is any need or any benefit for anybody in a trade war, this about resolving some technical issues with the protocol."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by William James

