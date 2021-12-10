No plans for a Downing Street Christmas party this year -UK PM's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update in the Downing Street briefing room, in London, Britain December 8, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - There are no plans for a Christmas party in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office this year as the government is focused on tackling the spread of COVID-19, Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

Johnson has faced a barrage of criticism since a video emerged showing his staff laughing and joking about a Downing Street party during a 2020 Christmas lockdown when such festivities were banned. read more

The spokesman also said the prime minister had full confidence in his director of communications, Jack Doyle, after media reported he made a speech and handed out awards as part of a joke ceremony at an alleged party on Dec. 18 last year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.