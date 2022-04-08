No plans to resume Russian investments in near future, says Holiday inn owner

The ticker symbol and company logo for InterContinental Hotels Group is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 8 (Reuters) - Holiday inn-owner IHG (IHG.L) said on Friday it was not looking to resume investments or development activity in Russia for the "foreseeable future", having suspended operations and new hotel openings in the country last month following the invasion of Ukraine.

The London-listed hotel chain operator also said it was continuing talks with its franchisees over their contracts for IHG-branded hotels in Russia, but the "complicated process" would take some time.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

